Implats underground sit-in being closely monitored

Impala Platinum Mines in Rustenburg says it is closely monitoring the underground protests that began on Monday morning at Bafokeng Rasimone Mine’s North and South shafts. This comes after yet another underground sit-in by miners.

More than 2 000 Impala Platinum miners are refusing to emerge from underground because of contractual disputes. The mine said the workers were said to have embarked on an illegal strike since Monday. The strike comes just two weeks after 13 miners were killed at the mine in Rustenburg, North West, after its cage collapsed last month, in what was described as a “serious safety incident”.

Management has since suspended mining operations at the two shafts and recalled all employees from the underground working areas. In a statement, the mine said that as of 3pm Monday, there were more than 2 205 employees underground, They were yet to make their demands clear. Johan Theron, the Implats Group executive for corporate affairs, told eNCA on Monday that the mine was willing to speak to the unions and other representatives to iron out the issues.

“Our door is always open to the unions and employee representatives. We welcome any engagement on their concerns. We have seen, of late, in South Africa where worker grievances have escalated to the point where employees underground have refused to come out. That is very concerning and worrying as it puts the lives of people at risk,” he said. In a statement on Monday, the mine said it was closely monitoring the illegal underground protest. “The occurrence of illegal underground protests and copycat illegal actions at mining operations in South Africa have become more prevalent in recent months and a cause for both considerable concern for and the disruption to the broader mining industry.