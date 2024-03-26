In the Empangeni region, an extended period of drought poses a threat to livelihoods and nutrition

In Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, tragically, the ongoing drought in KwaMthethwa has been identified as the main cause of the increasing food insecurity situation, raising concerns for the welfare of residents. KwaMthethwa has been experiencing an unfortunate drought for the past few months, which has negatively impacted agricultural operations and consequently resulted in a significant drop in food output. The local farmers, who greatly rely on good weather for their livelihoods, have been hardest hit by this prolonged dry spell.

Fields that were previously rich now lie unproductive, and crops like maize, a mainstay in the area, have dried up under the intense sun. Apart from affecting crop growth, the scarcity of water has led to the depletion of water sources, so depriving communities of a consistent supply for irrigation and drinking. Due to the ongoing drought, local food production is becoming scarce, which has led to a sharp increase in costs and added stress for people that are already struggling financially. A large percentage of the population is finding it more and more difficult to afford basic food goods such as vegetables, cattle products, and corn due to recent price increases. Humanitarian issues have arisen as a result of the worsening food crisis, since the elderly and other vulnerable groups are most affected by starvation. Meeting the increasing demand for healthcare services and food assistance is becoming more and more difficult for local authorities and non-governmental groups. The KwaZulu-Natal government has issued a state of emergency due to the drought crisis in KwaMthethwa, mobilising resources to give affected residents immediate help.

Although there are immediate efforts to distribute food aid and water, the severity of the situation calls for more extensive assistance from both domestic and foreign partners. Long-term, sustainable solutions are needed to address the underlying causes of the food insecurity crisis, even though immediate relief efforts are vital. Building resilience against future climate problems requires investments in drought-resistant crop types, community-led efforts, and water management infrastructure. Community, government, and organisational efforts must be combined as KwaMthethwa fights the unrelenting grip of drought in order to protect the future prosperity and well-being of the Empangeni region. Fighting food insecurity requires immediate attention and co-operation since it is not just a local problem but also a global one. Rorisang Monyela, Chulumanco Bhengu, Owethu Mkhize, Luyanda Ndlovu and Uyikhokonke Dlala are UKZN students (2024).