Global music giants gathered at Kigali, Rwanda’s BK Arena, for the inaugural Trace Awards, which honoured the originality, brilliance and impact of African and Afro-inspired music and performers. Grammy Award-winning musician Nomcebo Zikode kicked off the esteemed event, setting the atmosphere with her internationally renowned Jerusalema.

In a star-studded evening, South African performers Blaxckie, K.O, Musa Keys and the Soweto Gospel Choir delivered stellar performances. They also made their mark in the nominations, with hip hop artist K.O scoring an impressive three nominations, including Best Male, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. Also honoured were Musa Keys (Best Live, Best Collaboration) and Blxckie (Best Music Video), while Pabi Cooper squares up against a strong field in the Best Newcomer award category. Just over the border in Swaziland, Uncle Waffles scores a well-deserved nomination in the Best DJ category.

The Star was part of the affair where amapiano star Robot Boii won the Best Dancer in South Africa Award on Saturday night. Nigerian music legend D’banj and Angolan fashion icon Maria Borges brought class and glamour as hosts to the global celebration. The pair spoke about their experience highlighting the celebration of African musician music.

“It’s a great honour to co-host the first Trace Awards in Africa and lead this amazing celebration of African and Afro-origin music for music fans around the world. I can’t wait to get to Rwanda and connect with all the incredible artists nominated and performing at the Trace Awards,” said D’Banj. Borges echoed sentiments shared by D’banj: “I am deeply humbled and incredibly excited to host the inaugural Trace Awards. Doing this in Rwanda, this beautiful nation, with its rich history and resilient spirit, will make this occasion all the more special for me. Celebrating the best Afro-centric musical achievements in Rwanda, with D’Banj, and surrounded by such incredible warmth and culture, is truly an honour I will cherish.” Olivier Laouchez, chairman and co-founder of Trace, said: “Tonight has been a triumphant demonstration of the power and creativity of African and African-origin artists. All the nominees and performers at the Trace Awards underlined exactly why African contemporary music has become a global phenomenon. We congratulate all the nominees, winners and performers for their achievements and for demonstrating their talent, imagination and creativity to a global audience.”