Incoming Joburg mayor set to lock horns with Samwu over 'missing' millions









File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Mayor Herman Mashaba's successor looks set to lock horns with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) over alleged R30million believed to have been stolen. Samwu has demanded roughly R30m in subscription fees allegedly owed to it and "stolen" by City officials. At a briefing on Wednesday, officials from the union said that from the start of Mashaba's administration in August 2016, the city had created a "suspense account" which was allegedly looted by metro officials in cahoots with workers. They said R20m supposedly vanished from it. This comes as the city issued suspension letters to workers last month after its employees embarked on protest action outside the council chambers, which the metro's officials termed as "an illegal and unprotected industrial action".

According to a statement from the city, Samwu leaders and shop stewards allegedly forged an email circular authorising time-off for workers who then embarked on an industrial action to protest the alleged withholding of union subscription fees.

In the statement, the city said: "It must, however, be noted that this delay (in paying over the subscription fees) was not caused by the city but by the fact that members of the 'Recognized Unified Structure' are not agreeing on a bank account for the payment of subscriptions.

"They launched the action (to reclaim their monies) after some leaders and shop-stewards had demanded an audit of the suspense account and they perceived a delay in accounting for allegations of misappropriation of the subscriptions.

The city added: "When the allegations of misappropriation of the subscriptions surfaced, the city immediately released to the members of the Recognized Unified Structure full details of Samwu activities and transactions relating to the suspense account.

"The city can confirm that it is Samwu members who are not agreeing on the audit process to be followed."

Fractious relations between the city and it's largest union have were also exacerbated when Samwu's national and Joburg regional leadership nullified a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which sought to prevent or curb crippling strike action that leaves the city streets strewn with litter and in disarray.

Thobani Nkosi, Samwu's deputy regional secretary in Joburg said on Wednesday that Samwu was not bound to the MOU as it was signed by a faction of the union which is apparently not recognised by its national leadership.

"We can't have a document (the MOU) which supercedes the Labour Relations Act, the constitution and ties our hands and feet.

"We believe that when the gentleman (Mashaba) leaves office, he will leave with his MOU," Nkosi asserted.

Mashaba is serving notice as the city's mayor following his resignation from the post and his political party, the DA, last month over alleged racism within the organisation.

On whether the union forged the email circular for last month's industrial action, Nkosi said the city was lying and that Samwu had documentary proof of the permission granted for the picket.

The Star



