Independent candidate Anele Mda says banks should not be allowed to remain ‘lily white’

All sectors and industries operating and doing business in South Africa must reflect the demographics of the country and must be committed to a fully realised agenda of inclusivity, transformation and the recognition of the imbalances of the past. The time of banks remaining an entity on their own and insisting on remaining “lilly white” must come to an end, says independent candidate Anele Mda who will be contesting the upcoming elections.

Speaking to The Star recently, Mda said institutions, and the financial sector in particular, were plagued by a segregative exclusion of certain demographics which was deliberate and institutionalised at every level. Mda said it was for this reason that she believed that for South Africa to be able to turn itself around, meant ensuring that sectors did not remain solely at the discretion of certain groups but become fully penetrated to ensure fair representation of the demographics of the country. The politician stressed there is no political party out there that is for South Africans; all of them are about their own organisation and the advancement and pursuit of their own individual interests.

This and a myriad other reasons plaguing political parties is why Mda said she had taken the brave step to contest the national elections in South Africa on her own. Some may remember Mda for halting proceedings during the signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct by parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 elections, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand last week, demanding her photo be seen. The former Congress of the People (Cope) Member of Parliament, said the uproar she caused was not done to attract attention but simply calling out an egregious error made by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

“Anyone who thinks I stood up to raise an issue with the IEC for attention is a fool, I was very clear what my issue is. “I am contesting as an independent candidate so people are going to vote for my face. “Why use a blank space as a backdrop while flighting political parties I’ve never even heard of because they have a right to be, therefore my face, which is my logo, should have been displayed too.”

Despite the hiccup at the signing of the code, Mda said she was confident going into the elections and believed she had what it took to turn things around for Gauteng as someone who has been in politics from a very young age. Mda believed she was what the province needed because she had been deliberate and intentional about building a leader in herself. “I am not a product of a surprise, I am an intentional, deliberate product of my own resilience and my own audacious, zealous character designed to ensure that I build a name outside my family name.

“I am not a person who believes in being in the shadows of other people or a person who gets defined by the greatness of others because of proximity. “It takes people who are honest, and who know they are standing on integrity that is unshaken to do what I did. “Not everyone can do that because standing alone means you are putting yourself under public scrutiny and you have to believe that you don't have any spot that can spoil your name.”

According to the politician, she made the decision to take the road less ventured as she believed that no real value existed in political parties as they were not truly concerned about the people, but more about themselves and their organisation. The reasoning for her belief also stems from how parties with completely differing ideologies are at times witnessed forming coalitions, most of which benefit no one but the individuals in the organisations but not the people and communities they serve. Core among her plans for the Gauteng region in which she will be contesting in, Mda said would be to eradicate the tender processes. Many of these she believed only benefited a handful of people, especially the politically connected, instead of any and everyone who has a business idea and plan.