Independent Media retracts statements made about Maria Ramos

Johannesburg - On 9 December 2020, Independent Media published an article on the IOL website and in The Star, which contained various false and defamatory statements concerning Ms Maria Ramos.

These include that she is guilty of "fixing the rand", that she engaged in conduct that amounts to, and justifies criminal charges for, "treason or corruption", and that she received improper quid pro quos.

Independent Media unconditionally retracts these false and defamatory statements and apologises unreservedly for any harm caused to Ms Ramos.