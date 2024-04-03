Influencer, political activist or traditional healer?

Dr Khehlelezi, real name, Bhongolethu Mzozo, has made a name for himself as a traditional healer and YouTube sensation. He has recently caught media attention for having joined the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) in KwaZulu-Natal.

In November last year, the controversial traditional healer was dragged to court for his controversial comments against albinos. Khehlelezi was charged with spreading misinformation about people with albinism in a video shared on YouTube in April last year. In recent months, following the launch of the MK Party, the influential sangoma has been seen campaigning for the MK Party across the country and uses his social media influence to convince people to vote for it.

While campaigning with the party in Mpumalanga, Khehlelezi recently made some wild predictions, saying the MK Party was ready to govern and would win the upcoming elections. “Don’t worry, MK members. You have already won the elections and therefore do not be afraid. All you have to do it is to go home and convince grannies to vote for the MK Party,” he said. The now-popular healer was in 2016 thrust into the main stream media when he worked with Vibe FM and was subsequently courted by Ukhozi FM and other stations to contribute his traditional healing opinions on some of the stations’ programmes.

Consequently, he received invites from Ukhozi FM to be featured on a programme hosted by Nkosinathi “Dr Love” Mshengu as a regular feature. He said when he saw that his gift was growing in leaps and bounds, he decided to establish his own church which has seen him travelling abroad to offer his healing to people outside of South Africa. As an entrepreneur, he has successfully manufactured and released his own medicinal products made from traditional herbs.