Initiative uplifts community with no basic services

Staff Reporter

Gwakwani Village lies near South Africa’s northern border, close to Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The Venda name means armpit, but thanks to the efforts of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), and now the South African Jewish Boards of Deputies (SAJBD), it is well on its way to become a model village, the heart of what South Africa’s rural development could be. Over the last three years, the village in the has become a pilot project showing exactly what public private partnerships can achieve for communities that have no basic services.

Today, the village of 100 inhabitants has solar power which provides community lighting and running water, where it once had nothing, as well as a bakery and creating job opportunities for entrepreneurs. On Friday, the SAJBD joined the project donating Nga Tshumisano (Let’s work together in Tshivenda), a fully equipped education centre with computers and uncapped WiFi to Hanyani High School to help the 52 matric pupils with a place to study and an opportunity to connect to the rest of the world. Hanyani High School principal Thifhelimbilu Ndou, SAJBD’s head of communications Charisse Zeifert, Vice Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi and Professor Sehaam Khan, deputy vice chancellor-academic at UJ, at the opening of the Nga Tshumisano computer centre. Lucas Ledwaba The school is located in the Sagole Tshipise area outside Musina and serves the cluster of villages in the area. Many of the school’s 470 learners have a 14 kilometre walk to and from class every day. The donation is a life changer, says school principal Thifhelimbilu Ndou.

“This centre will mean a new beginning to our school, it will mean a new day to our learners,” he said on Friday (August 4) at the official opening of the centre attended by UJ vice chancellor Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi and the SAJBD’s head of communications Charisse Zeifert. The access through a connected computer network would bring the school into the 21st century, allowing access to the internet and through that make learning and assignments that much richer and more meaningful. “This means life to our school,” Ndou said.

For Mpedi, the collaboration is proof of both UJ and the SAJBD’s shared vision to bridge the digital divide an promote equal access to education. “By investing in the educational needs of the learners at the school, UJ and SAJBD aim to create a sustainable impact to society. We hope it will enable the learners the opportunity to achieve their full potential.” Mpedi told the children, he too had grown up in a small village and had been told he would amount to nothing and had to pull himself up by his bootstraps while holding onto his dream of becoming a lawyer. But by persevering, he had ultimately triumphed.

Quoting from the song Children hold onto your dream by William Howard, he said: “life is hard and so unfair, unless you believe that someone cares, someone who’s there, rain or shine, sharing your dreams, your heart your mind. “Though the road be hard to tread, what you get is what you do, and you’ll find out that love is truly stronger than hate; all you need is faith.” This is not the first time the SAJBD has reached out to outlying villages in Limpopo, explained national director Wendy Kahn. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the board worked with the Angel Network to bring much needed social relief projects to isolated communities; from delivering food parcels to creating food gardens, drilling boreholes and installing water tanks.

“We are acutely aware of the suffering around us in our country. During Covid we knew we had to make a difference. Thanks to our incredibly generous donors and the remarkable partners we worked with, including the Angel Network, we ensured that the Jewish community was providing the critical need. We invested over R40 million to beneficiaries in all nine provinces, in rural and urban areas and especially for vulnerable communities such as refugees and child and granny headed households.” Gwakwani was different though, she said. “When we became aware of Gwakwani, we immediately wanted to be part of it too. The village is in a forgotten part of South Africa which has no water, electricity, jobs or hope. We wanted to make a difference.” Gwakwani, she said, was a case study on how the potential of a forgotten community could be unlocked through a blend of technology, friendship and support and help them become fully functional, fully integrated, fully independent and fully sustainable.