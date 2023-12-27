Inside Christmas celebrations with your favourite local stars

Local celebrities made this year’s Christmas something to marvel at, as most pulled out all the stops to showcase their love for the special day in riveting ways. Everything about the day – from the delectable foods to the glittering decor, the matching apparel to the breathtaking photographs of the day’s events – was well thought out.

We take a look at the snapshots that set social media abuzz and commanded one to stop and admire the beauty. Mamkhize, Sbahle, Tamia and Andile Mpisane were all dressed to the nines this year. Mamkhize, Sbahle, Tamia and Andile were all dressed to the nines this year. Picture: Instagram Known to always mark this time of the year with fun activities, this year was no exception as Shauwn Mkhize and her family dressed up and looked regal in glittering outfits.

This was followed by a sweet caption to another post with her grandchildren, which highlighted what it means to be a grandmother to all four girls. “Being your grandmother has been an unexpected and utterly delightful journey for me. Watching you grow and learn, seeing the world through your innocent eyes, and witnessing the pure, unfiltered love you have for life has been nothing short of a gift. Your presence in my life has brought me a renewed sense of purpose and a depth of love that I never knew existed.” Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram After exciting worldwide travels and celebrating Liesl’s birthday, the couple arrived in time for Christmas, wearing adorable matching pyjamas. “Merry Christmas from our little family to yours! Happy holidays and all that stuff. Enjoy gaining all the weight that has been portioned to you because let’s remember that there are no diets or eating plans in December,” said the Mthombenis. Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana and their family

Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana and their family. Picture: Instagram Renowned DJ Lamiez painted her timeline with all the mesmerising Christmas colours changing from colourful pyjamas to elegant dresses. A few months ago she welcomed her son, who celebrated the festivities for the first time with a big family. “In celebration of Leano’s first Christmas, our family got to grace the cover of @drum_magazine’s #christmas issue g. What makes this even more special is that Khulani and I did a cover when I was pregnant and it came out the same week that I gave birth,” she posted.

DJ Zinhle and Mordah DJ Zinhle and Mordah. Picture: Instagram The pair were also among the celebrities who went above and beyond to dress up their bundles of joy and keep all the fond memories in photographs. The snaps were a sweet message sending best wishes to scores of the followers.

“The Mohosanas wish you love, joy and peace … today, tomorrow and always. May the gift of love, the gift of peace & happiness be yours. I love you! Merry Christmas.” said DJ Zinhle on Instagram. Actress Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani Actress Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani. Picture: Instagram Looking majestic in white, the couple took lovely photos with their son, celebrating and joining the list of families who also looked the part on this day.