Inside IPHC’s mass wedding of 75 couples

Johannesburg - Mass weddings have become common in certain traditional churches but not widespread in society. So it was an interesting experience to witness a wedding that oversaw 75 couples, most of them young men and women, tying the knot in front of at least 10 000 wedding guests, friends, loved ones and church members.

This has become the norm at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC), which is one of the churches to practise mass church wedding ceremonies as part of its culture. On Sunday, the church led by Bishop Leonard Modise presided over its second mass wedding for the year, after a similar ceremony during their Easter weekend, and the last for the year will be in December. With a gospel brass band and the church’s masterful choir and drum majorettes performing throughout the day, the activities – that lasted until the wee hours – were a day of matrimonial splendour, when more than 70 couples from across the IPCH branches walked down the aisle on Sunday.

Some of the newly-weds travelled all the way from Mozambique, Lesotho and Botswana, as well as from branches within the country. South Africa - Johannesburg - 04 September 2023 - Leader and Comforter of International Pentecost Holiness Church Leonard Modise and his wife arrived to a brass and drum majorette performance ahead of the official start of the mass wedding which saw of more than 75 couples tying the knot on Sunday evening at the church's headquarters in Zebuurkom. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA) What would a ceremony be without a tinge of drama? I was somewhat shocked to learn the first batch of newly-weds who strutted their stuff as the band played lively church wedding songs were said to be from polygamous relationships, which is an accepted policy of the church.

“Aw, you did not know? Yes, the women you are seeing now are from polygamous households. They usually go in first; I too am planning to marry again,” said a member of the church who was also planning to return to the aisle with another wife in a year or so. With some of the impressive classic wheels used as props for the photo op and wedding guests driving fancy cars into the venue, the day of song and dance began from the street and ran all the way into the church’s parking lot and hallways, and finally, the big ball at the church’s main venue. One of the couples on the day was the church’s head of security, Manti Mamolele, 32, who wed his long-time partner, Sheila Ramaru.

Speaking to The Star as they posed for pictures around the church yard, Mamolele said he was proud to be walking his soon-to-be wife down the aisle and thanked the church for encouraging young men to get married. Jacob Tshetlha and Charity from the IPCH Tsakane branch had waited 20 years to see their wedding day, and when it finally came, the father of five said: "Seeing my wife looking this beautiful took me by surprise, and the wait of more than 20 years was worth it, and we are happy that we are finally here even though it took us more than 20 years." The Star, eager to find out what made the church so popular for couples wanting to get married, was made to understand that even though the church accepted lobola, unlike some other churches, it did not charge couples an arm and a leg.

“Our lobola is not as steep as in other churches. It is the church’s policy to show empathy and kindness to its members, which is why it is so easy to get married. Even I will be getting married in December,” a 26-year-old woman who identified herself as Seponono said. One of the biggest moments of the night came when Kwesta’s guitarist, Tshego AMG, one of the newly-weds, serenaded both his wife and the leader of the church with his deft hands on the guitar strings. It was truly a memorable night. Kagiso Medupi, Kwesta and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa were some of the recognisable faces who made appearances at the mass wedding.