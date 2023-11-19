Inside the Samas winners and celebrities who wowed on the red carpet

It has been an eventful and exciting weekend for local artists who continue to celebrate their recognition at the annual 29th South African Music Awards (Samas) at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine. The prestigious awards ceremony was hosted by DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi with red carpet hosts Hope Mbhele and Thuthuka Mthembu, and featured performances from the likes of Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, Loatinover, Msaki, Alter Ego and 25K.

Media personality Nomalanga Shozi. Picture: Supplied Kabza De Small led the pack with four wins after bagging the Best Duo/Group of The Year award alongside DJ Maphorisa for Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena and Best Produced Album for KOA II Part 1 produced by Kabza De Small, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo le Tee. On the first night of the Industry Awards, presented on Friday, the wunderkind won Best Amapiano Album for KOA II Part 1 and Best Kwaito Album for his collaboration with Kwesta on Speak N Vrostaan. 2Point1 with Ntate Stunna and Nthabi Sings accomplished an incredible feat by winning both Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their smash single Stimela, as voted upon by the people.

Radio host Ayanda MVP. Picture: Supplied Renowned Gospel superstar Ntokozo Mbambo emerged as one of the triumphant talents of the #SAMA29 evening as she took home Female Artist of The Year, Album of The Year and Best Contemporary Faith Album awards for Lavish Worship. The guest presenters were an array of some of the biggest names in music and entertainment as well as Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. In addition to an array of nominees, the red carpet was buzzing with the brightest African stars ‒ Jessica Nkosi, Laconco, Ayanda MVP, and Penny Lebyane, to name but a few. SABC1 Channel Head Ofentse Thinane commented: “Storytelling through the art form of music has always been at the core of SABC1. We want to give a special mention to everyone who has ever contributed to the music. Congratulations to all the nominees on being recognised and all the winners for taking home the trophy.”

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi was elated at the winners: "#SAMA29 was definitely filled with multiple challenges but through the art of collaboration, artists, esteemed industry professionals, guest presenters and hosts, we were able to celebrate all our winners. We are so grateful for them and for South Africa as a whole and their love for the country’s music and entertainment industry. We are so proud of all our winners and wish that their careers continue to be as unforgettable as this evening has been. #SAMA30 let’s go!” Myztro, the amapiano phenomenon, won the prestigious Newcomer of the Year award for 2.0 Nkwari. Makhadzi, a crowd favourite, won Best Traditional Album for African Queen 2.0. Music artist Langa Mavuso. Picture: Supplied Mörda reinforced his image as a solo artist and a great performer with his set, taking up Best Dance Album as well as Remix of the Year for Ndinovalo with Yallunder. Seasons by Lloyiso was named Best Pop Album.