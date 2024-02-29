Inside the star-studded Joburg film festival

A star-studded line-up of filmmakers, industry experts and cinema aficionados have come together to celebrate storytelling through the art of film at the Joburg Film Festival. Since the first day of the event, which saw several well-known figures display breathtaking outfits on the red carpet in keeping with the theme Sophiatown Reimagined, there have been exciting activities.

Malik Yoba, an acclaimed multiple award-winning actor, musician, and philanthropist, is one of the festival’s honoured guests, providing a touch of Hollywood glitz to the event. The festival, which runs from February 27 to March 3, showcases a diverse variety of films from around the world and promises to provide attendees with an unforgettable cinematic experience. Yoba, a skilled performer in both film and television, has captivated viewers with his intriguing representations of characters from diverse genres.

With a career spanning over three decades, Yoba has solidified his place as one of the most talented and respected actors in the industry. His presence at the Joburg Film Fest is sure to generate excitement among film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. In addition to his own film career, he has an unwavering dedication to nurturing and empowering young talent in the industry. And with this ongoing commitment to building young people, he recently hosted a master class focused on youth development at the Joburg Film Festival.

By imparting his years of experience, knowledge, and wisdom, Malik hopes to provide the upcoming generation with the skills and direction they need to succeed in the rapidly changing film industry. While in the country, he continues to do talks and other youth-focused outreach initiatives in addition to the master class. Festival director Tim Mangwedi said they were thrilled to welcome the legendary Yoba to the festival, highlighting that his talent and dedication made him a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.