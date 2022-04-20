Insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu back in court over more charges

Killer ex-cop Rosemary Ndlovu is back in the courtroom for more alleged crimes. She made a brief appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court along with her friend and fellow former policewoman, Nomsa Mudau, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ndlovu, who was sentenced to six life imprisonment terms last November, faced a total of three conspiracy to kill charges, while Mudau had one to answer to. The charge against Mudau, who is heavily pregnant, related to the alleged plot she concocted with Ndlovu to have her ex-husband killed. Mudau’s ex-husband, Justice Mudau, opened a case against the pair in 2018.

He found out around that time that his then wife and Ndlovu allegedly plotted to have him killed by hitmen. The wife would cash in on life insurance policies following his death. The two other charges Ndlovu faced related to her alleged conspiracy to have Colonel Nthipe Boloka, the station commander of the Tembisa police station and the investigating officer in her case, Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda, killed by hitmen. Both Boloka and Mabunda were instrumental in the investigation that led to Ndlovu’s arrest on charges of murdering her relatives and her boyfriend for insurance payouts.

Judge Ramarumo Monama sentenced her to six life terms and several more years. Her sentences were running concurrently, meaning she would be eligible for release after 25 years. Ndlovu, 43, was found guilty of six murders. She killed her relatives and a lover for insurance payouts. The “serial killer is cruel, hellish, bullish and brazen”, the judge said. @BonganiNkosi87