Integrated police deployments have their hands full as they deal with taxi strike in the Western Cape

Johannesburg - Integrated police in the Western Cape have cautioned the public to be vigilant and take safety measures as the taxi strike continues to be volatile. This follows a spate of violence that broke out in the Nyanga area and no sight of resolution on sight.

Roads in and around Nyanga and the CTIA have reportedly been affected, and traffic is severely backed up on the N2. Incidents involving buses that were torched on Borcherds Quarry Road are also under investigation. "Integrated police deployments are currently dealing with incidents of public violence that erupted this morning in the Nyanga area as the looming taxi strike is yet to come to an end," Western Cape police said.

"Our members will remain on high alert and deployed in numbers to ensure the safety of the public and to maintain law and order." "We encourage any person who has been affected by an act of criminality to report the matter to SAPS immediately so that an investigation can be initiated." The public is urged to be vigilant and to apply safety measures to avoid being caught off-guard during the taxi strike."

The past two days have seen thousands of commuters struggle to get to their destinations after no agreement was reached between the government and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Sunday. Santaco’s leadership said: "It is with great disappointment that we must announce that the talks between the government and the Santaco Leadership, which took place in an attempt to resolve the cause of the Taxi Stay Away, were suspended. With this said, we can confirm that the Stay Away will continue until Wednesday, August 9, as initially announced." "However, we are open to talks with the government to find a speedy resolution to these issues, and we call on all our operators not to interfere with other modes of transport or take part in any criminal activities."