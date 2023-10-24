Internationally acclaimed and London-based SA singer and actor Nakhane is excited to perform for a South African audience, following months of international engagements. Nakhane is set to once again headline a Bassline event at Gold Reef’s The Lyric Theatre on Friday, November, 24.

In March this year, Nakhane re-emerged with a new album, “Bastard Jargon”, which had been five years in the making. The Wits alumni has been quoted as saying his latest album was inspired the golden old days he spent there as a student. “Since I dropped ‘Bastard Jargon’ in March, I have been dying to perform some of its songs for my audience at home. So much of the sound of the album was informed by music I grew up listening to in South Africa,” Nakhane said.

Some of the musicians who have inspired the celebrated artist include Bongo Maffin, TKZee, Zim Nqawana and many other icons of the country’s rich and diverse musical heritage. “For example, Bongo Maffin on ‘My Ma Was Good’, and TKZee and Zim Nqawana on ‘Hear Me Moan’. Of course, I will be playing the old favourites as well. The show is sweaty, electronic and percussive, mostly up-tempo, but with a mid-section that slows everything down,“ the muso said. Nakhane is no stranger to the Bassline music series having performed at this long-standing music concert a multiple of times already.

Event organiser, Paige Holmes, has likened Nakhane’s upcoming performance on the Bassline stage as that of the Apollo stage. “This one-night-only, special occasion, in the beautiful setting of The Lyric Theatre, with its state of the art sound, stage, lighting and imperial theatre feel. (It) will be like witnessing Nakhane in a theatre such as The Apollo Theatre in London, except it will be on home ground, in front of all of Nakhane’s fans who last saw him perform live almost a year and-a-half ago at the Bassline Fest in May 2021,” Holmes said. This year has not been an easy year for the talented, creative muso who lost his mother in July.