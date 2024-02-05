Intimidation during voter registration weekend a worry for the DA

The DA has expressed its concern about EFF supporters intimidating its members in Limpopo during the past weekend’s voter registration weekend. The party has urged political parties to speak out against intimidation.

The DA’s Werner Horn said two incidents had occurred on Sunday during voter registration, “which directly violate the Electoral Code set forth by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The IEC’s code explicitly states that ‘parties and candidates must speak out against political violence and threats against other parties, the Electoral Commission, members of the public, and the media’”. Horn accused some EFF members of singing the controversial “Kill the Boer” song in one of the weekend campaigns. “In Limpopo, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were reportedly at a voting station, singing the inflammatory slogan, ‘Shoot to Kill’. This type of rhetoric is not only divisive but goes against the principles of a fair and inclusive democratic process. The DA firmly condemns any form of hate speech or incitement to violence,” Horn said.

In a second incident, the DA accused members of the Patriotic Alliance of carrying automatic weapons at a voting station in Eerste River, Western Cape. the DA accused members of the Patriotic Alliance of carrying automatic weapons at a voting station in Eerste River, Western Cape. | DA “This kind of intimidating behaviour is unacceptable and has no place in a democratic society. The DA takes a strong stand against any actions that compromise the safety and well-being of voters and undermine the democratic process,” Horn said. The DA said it has report these incidents to the provincial IEC offices and was awaiting the commission to take action against those involved.