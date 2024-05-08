Ipid concerned over arrests of scores of police officers

WITH 20 days left until the May 29 general elections, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has raised concerns about the high number of law enforcement officials being arrested. From April 7 to date, scores of police officials have been nabbed on various charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to discharging their police firearms, and rape.

Speaking to The Star yesterday, Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping expressed concern over the alarming rate of police being arrested or appearing in court for these alleged crimes, saying it was disappointing. He said Ipid could not really tell why this had become a scourge since the selection process was the responsibility of the police. “As Ipid, we are aware of these incidents and we need all law enforcement officers to assist in the fight against crime due to the high rate of crime in our country. It is disappointing when there are allegations of criminality against law enforcement officers,” Shuping said.

In the last month, rape charges had been laid, with some allegedly raping their loved ones, or senior officers allegedly raping trainee females. “There are six within the last month with one who had to appear twice because we issued a statement on his arrest on 22 April and again after he was released on warning on 2 May,” he said. The latest rape accused, arrested on Monday, a 34-year old police constable from Richmond in the Northern Cape, appeared in court on charges of rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Shuping said the suspect accused his 21-year-old girlfriend of cheating on him and he assaulted her by kicking her all over her body and face after which he had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. On May 2, a police captain was arrested by Ipid officials for the alleged rape of a female police trainee but was released on warning by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. “The 50-year-old police officer was arrested by Ipid for the alleged rape of a 30-year-old female trainee. The incident allegedly happened on 31 March 2024 when the instructor called the trainee into his office at the Philippi Police Training Academy and allegedly raped her.

“The case was postponed to 26 June 2024 for further investigation,” Shuping said. In another case on April 30, a 39-year-old Tshwane metro police officer was arrested for the alleged rape of a 30-year-old woman. Shuping said it was alleged that the complainant arrived in Pretoria on April 27 from Mpumalanga to meet her boyfriend. She did not know where he stayed. He had been supposed to pick her up at a bus stop.

“She tried to call him but his phone was off and she decided to get directions to the nearest police station. She was directed to the offices of the TMPD where she met the suspect. He offered her a place to stay for the night but allegedly raped her.” He said another training instructor was arrested on a rape charge on April 22 after he allegedly forced himself on a female police trainee. Also last month, Captain Andre Bekkies, who was connected to Protection and Security Services, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on December 13, 2019.