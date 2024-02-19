Iranian Embassy commemorates 45th Iranian National Day

The Iranian Embassy in Pretoria commemorated the 45th Iranian National Day (February 11) on February 12. During the celebration, HE Mahdi Agha Jafari, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to South Africa, expressed gratitude to the South African government for their support in securing Iran’s BRICS membership. Jafari also took the opportunity to convey Tehran’s support and appreciation for what he described as the “courageous and historic action” of South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the alleged Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza.

The ruling ANC and the opposition political parties representatives, including Solly Mapaila, the general secretary of the SACP, ambassadors, high commissioners, heads of international organisations, academics and business people and many other professionals attended the national day. The event highlighted diplomatic relations, geopolitical matters, and international co-operation between Iran and South Africa. It served as a platform to celebrate national achievements and express solidarity on the global stage. The Iranian Embassy in Pretoria commemorated the 45th Iranian National Day (February 11) on February 12. Picture: Supplied “In August of last year, the 15th meeting of the South Africa–Iran Joint Commission of Co-operation (JCC), was held in Pretoria and co-chaired by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and South Africa. This commission is one of the most regular and effective joint commissions that have been established so far. Also, last October in Tehran, we hosted Dr Naledi Pandor, the Honourable Minister of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation of South Africa, who delivered President Ramaphosa's official invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to pay a state visit to South Africa, and we are hopeful that this very important event will take place in the near future. Moreover, in the past year, in the field of multilateral relations and co-operation, the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in BRICS was finalised with the hosting and valuable support of South Africa and of course the support of all BRICS members.” Jafari mentioned that the relations between the two nations have always been dynamic, efficient and stable, and had been progressing.

The Iranian Embassy in Pretoria commemorated the 45th Iranian National Day (February 11) on February 12. Picture: Supplied “We would like to honour and congratulate the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Tehran as we celebrate the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As one of the oldest civilizations, the Islamic Republic’s contribution to humanity spans many areas of human endeavoured excellence, including literature, medicine, engineering, science, and technology. Bilateral relations between our two countries were formalised in 1995, with the establishment of a Joint Commission of Co-operation. I’d like you to know that it is the first and oldest that we have in the region. This structured bilateral mechanism covers the entire spectrum of sectoral co-operation and continues to expand with the identification of new areas.” The guest of honour, ambassador Zodwa Lallie, the acting deputy director-general, who is responsible for Middle East and Asia regions, summarised the close relationship between the two countries. The Star