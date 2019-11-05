Irate parents refuse to accept Lesufi's apology over application chaos









Frustrated queue outside the Gauteng Department of Education, demanding answers from district officials. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha. Johannesburg - The Gauteng Education Department has blamed a technical glitch for plunging the school admissions into chaos. On Sunday, parents whose children have not been placed in schools for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2020 academic year turned up at district offices. While queues continued on Monday with frustrated parents demanding answers from district officials, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi again apologised and blamed the chaos on a message that was sent out erroneously. “Despite the mishap, we are quite convinced that the matter is under control. We have the spaces, and we are going to negotiate with parents to place pupils at alternative schools. All this will be concluded by the end of November,” Lesufi said. But irate and stressed parents refused to accept his apology. The department sent them apology text messages.

A parent, who queued at the district office in Pimville from 6am until 5pm, said: “This is unacceptable. How can parents apply on time and still have to stand in long lines because the department is incompetent?”

Angry parents complained that they had to take days off work to ensure that their children get school places.

Lesufi asked them to be patient.

“I am confident that the department will and can deal with the backlog. Once more we apologise for the inconvenience caused to parents.





"Parents that have used the system are also recognised as our warriors for change and we are eternally indebted for their support and positive response. Your concerns and feedback is highly appreciated and will be used to improve the online system,” he added.

Lesufi said extra personnel would be deployed to the districts to deal with the issues.

The Education MEC said while the queues might be long, 85.5% of total applications received have been placed.

“Some schools and regions are defined as higher pressure due to the fact that they reached their capacity when the placement period started. As of November 4, 2019, the number of schools that have reached their capacity is 391.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to angry parents.

"Some schools in the township, such as Unity (Secondary) in Daveyton and Bhukulani (Senior Secondary) in Soweto received more than 1000 applications against the total capacity of 150 and 210 respectively. This demonstrates that the investment by GDE in township schools is paying off,” Lesufi said.

On why the online application seemed to always have a hitch, he said: “For the first time it is not that the system can’t cope. We are dealing with preference. We are dealing with ‘I prefer this school and not that school,’ and those parents are right,” he said.

He also encouraged parents to log on to the system and accept or reject placements.

“To date, 6 428 parents have not responded to the requirement to respond to offers of placement within seven days. The number of parents that have not submitted or do not have documents are 27563,” Lesufi said.