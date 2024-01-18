Isabella Strydom on a path to become a successful entrepreneur

St Stithians Girls College pupil, Isabella Strydom, has not only flourished academically, but she has also showcased her creativity through her exquisite artwork. Strydom is a creative and curious person who has a passion for the visual arts as well as business.

Her knack for business has seen her enlist for a BCom in International Business at Stellenbosch University, revealing that she will start her own business as she studies. “Entrepreneurs contribute the most to a South African economy and many economies all over the world, so as an entrepreneur, I look forward to changing the lives of others within and outside our country. By creating employment and having compassion to work alongside other people, I will ultimately be contributing towards a better future for South Africa.” She attained 100% overall in visual arts through the rigorous IEB examinations, which is no easy feat.

On top of that extraordinary achievement, she also obtained a total of six distinctions: Afrikaans as her first additional language, English as her home language, French as her second additional language, life orientation, mathematics, and visual arts. Just like the magnificent butterflies she showcased in her final matriculation examination, Strydom plans to explore the world. Isabella Strydom’s artwork. Picture: Supplied Adding to the three distinctions for languages, she will be learning conversational Italian to converse with a broader group of people.

“Learning a new language is a good way to stimulate your mind, develop and strengthen your memory, and grow your skills,” she says. Part of the course she has enrolled in includes a year of international exchange, which will give her the opportunity to travel and immerse herself in other cultures. A memorable moment at school was when she was given the opportunity to represent the school at the Round Square International conference in Oxford, England, in September of her 11th Grade year.