Isanco joins Moonshot Pact convention with the DA

Johannesburg - The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Isanco), a splinter from the ANC-aligned South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), has been announced as the seventh political party to take part in the upcoming national convention in Kempton Park. Other parties include DA, FF+, ActionSA, and other like-minded political parties.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the political parties said they were committed to negotiating a pre-election solution to elect a new collective government after the 2024 elections. They have welcomed the Sanco splinter group as one of the latest parties joining these talks, which are set for this week on August 16 and 17, 2023. “The political parties involved in negotiating a pre-election agreement to inaugurate a new government following next year’s elections are pleased to announce that Isanco is the latest political party to join this process.

“Alongside the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, UIM, and SNP, Isanco becomes the seventh political party that will attend the upcoming National Convention on August 16 and 17, 2023, in Kempton Park,” says the statement. Isanco was formed after it broke away from the ANC-aligned Sanco in 2021 due to the failure to address corruption within the ruling alliance. The party subsequently contested the 2021 local government elections, winning 14 council seats in areas previously dominated by the ANC.

According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, the addition of Isanco into the fold will strengthen the moonshot pact talks this week. “This move shows that South Africans from all walks of life, including those who had previously supported the ANC, are now looking for a credible alternative government that can move our country forward again.” “It also demonstrates our group”s ongoing efforts to bring on board like-minded parties who share our core values and desire to provide a real alternative to decades of ANC misrule,” Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said more than 30 leaders from these political parties will take part in the discussions. These include Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Isanco president Dr Zukile Luyenge, and Herman Mashaba of ActionSA, among others. “We are pleased to announce the names of the delegates from each party who will attend the national convention under the guidance of independent chairperson Professor William Gumede and his capable team,” Steenhuisen said.