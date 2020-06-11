IT firm loses R146m court case against North West government

The North West government has defeated in court an IT company that sought to claw over R146million from the public purse as damages for termination of a contract it secured unlawfully. In what the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has described as a “strange tale” in its scathing judgment, Valor IT (VIT) was paid over R41.7m following dubious extensions of its contract that was originally set to fetch just R498000. The R41.7m included R22.8m that VIT received as a settlement. VIT launched a lawsuit at the Mahikeng High Court following the first cancellation and walked away with undue millions of rand. The department apparently settled based on flawed advice by a state lawyer. “One would have imagined that the first cancellation would have put an end to the saga,” said the SCA’s Judge Clive Plasket in a unanimous judgment.

“That was not to be, because a state law adviser gave inexplicably wrong advice that VIT’s application to challenge the cancellation should be settled on terms favourable to VIT.

“It was only after independent legal advice had been obtained that the contract was cancelled again, on January 23, 2015.”

VIT approached the high court again after the second cancellation and sought over R146m as damages. But the court found in the provincial government’s favour that the contract was unlawful.

The IT company then took the matter to the SCA, where it has now suffered a drubbing. It had still sought R146m at the SCA.

Judge Plasket affirmed the high court’s ruling that VIT was not entitled to a cent more because its contractual arrangement with the sports department was unlawful.

The R22.8m settlement agreement should not have been made in the first place, Judge Plasket said. He also slapped VIT with legal costs.

Said Judge Plasket: “The scheme, in terms of which VIT purported to provide services and for which it was handsomely remunerated, was unlawful from start to finish.

“The award of these contracts was unlawful and invalid because their award had not been preceded by an open procurement process, in accordance with the required constitutional and legal prescripts.”

The tale began in January 2011, when VIT submitted a proposal to the sports department to manage its records. The proposal was “apparently unsolicited”, Judge Plasket said.

VIT and the department reached an agreement and by October 2011 it had been paid R498000 for its work.

It turned out that the job that had been done was Phase 0 and Phase 1A still needed to be done at a cost of R9.8m. This was paid.

The money taps were opened again on October 15, 2012, when VIT was paid R3.4m for Phase 1B of the project.

VIT received further payments in 2013, bringing the total amount scored from the North West government to over R41.7m.

Premier Job Mokgoro’s office said in court papers, however, its bid to ascertain from VIT what work was done had drawn blanks.

“Despite this huge payment, no evidence of outputs was attached nor could they be submitted in electronic format and/or verified in copies,” said the papers.

“To date, doubt exists whether the outcome of the project produced tangible progress with documents, record and archive management for the province.

“(VIT) has failed to satisfy numerous requests for proof of deliverables.”