It was painful to watch, says Makhadzi taking a jab at Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka’s boxing skills

Makhadzi. Picture: Twitter

Published Oct 25, 2023

Award-winning music star Makhadzi has taken a jab at exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu and actress Manaka Ranaka’s fight aptitudes after their boxing match.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the two recognised stars are seen in the ring, taking each other on, sparking more controversy.

Their fight comes after there had been reports that Zodwa Wabantu would face-off with media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau.

Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

“Not me yesterday, whatching a boxing match, ya, sis Zodwa and sis Ranaka, and wishing if it was me. I could have beaten both of them in round 1. It was painful to see two magwalas fighting. Kunini ngithiyooo, I was going to win that fight, shem.” said Makhadzi on X.

Manaka Ranaka. Supplied

She further responded to the popular musician Busiswa, who commented on her post and said: “I love you, but in that boxing ring, I can be your enemy. Try me, mama.”

