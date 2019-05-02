TKZee band mates Tokollo Tshabalala, Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala have been announced as the headline act for Huawei Joburg Day in the Park. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

South African kwaito outfit TKZee will headline the Huawei Joburg Day in the Park music extravaganza well over two decades since the gifted group released their debut album. Tokollo Tshabalala, Kabelo Mabalane and Zwai Bala will grace the stage for the all-day festival along with South Africa’s biggest hit-makers, award-winners and chart-toppers such as Mi Casa, Beatenberg and Sho Madjozi.

The event will take place at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia in Saturday.

Mabalane said it was an honour for TKZee to perform at the festival.

“It feels good that even 20-plus years in the business, that we can still be asked to headline a show and not just any show. Joburg Day is one of the biggest shows on the South African music calendar and it’s an honour,” he said.

Popularly known as Bouga Luv, Mabalane said TKZee headlining the event shows how much impact the Dlala Mapantsula hitmakers had on the local music industry.

“Ever since we stepped onto the scene, be it from a music perspective or style or lyrical delivery, you can see that there is a little bit of TKZee in most artists,” he said.

Robin Brink, Matthew Field and Ross Dorkin of the group Beatenberg will also perform at the event. Bongiwe Mchunu

Mabalane added that TKZee also became a benchmark of what not to do when at the top.

“From a super group perspective, we were one of the first to do it alongside the likes of Boom Shaka and Bongo Maffin and we were kind of the guinea pigs. We went out and succeeded and also made mistakes. I think musicians and artists that came after us have learned a lot.”

Mabalane was inspired by legendary artists such as Brenda Fassie and Chicco Twala in terms of longevity in the industry and said headlining Joburg Day proves TKZee’s longevity.

“TKZee headlining Joburg Day forces the cream of the crop now to do some introspection about where they are going to be in the next 10 years.

“What are they going to be doing and what are they doing now to make sure they are going to be around in 20-plus years?” he asked.

Micasa will also keep crowds on their feet at Joburg Day.

Before music and fame, TKZee members attended the same school and formed a brotherhood which translated into their musical careers.

It is this close bond that makes it easy for us to come together and perform, Mabalane said.

“Getting together is like getting together with family and your brothers and it’s like ‘Oh by the way, we have to go perform’,” he said.

The event is a major showcase of excellence for the local music industry and gives fans a chance to support their music icons in a live environment.

The line-up also includes hit-makers such as Mango Groove, Matthew Mole, Shortstraw, Prince Kaybee, Holly Rey, Sun-EL Musician, Simmy, Easy Freak, DJ Zinhle and Tamara Dey. @Chulu_M