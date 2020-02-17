Castle Lite, Africa’s premium beer brand is, in 2020, welcoming an epic new era which looms for the Castle Lite Unlocks experience - the most notable Hip-Hop experience in Africa. Returning for a hallmark edition this year, the brand has taken a bold and unprecedented move in a bid to do things differently this year and truly Unlock Extra Cold Refreshment for Hip-Hop lovers.

Renowned for being the biggest supporter of the Hip-Hop movement in Africa, Castle Lite will release a limited number of Early Bird tickets this week. These tickets will begin selling at the jaw-dropping price of R50 and will increase by an additional R50 every 30 minutes. So, the longer you wait to snatch up your tickets the more expensive they will become. But there is a catch...

Devoted fans of the Castle Lite Unlocks movement will have to purchase these Early Bird tickets prior to finding out who this year’s headlining act will be. This dynamic pricing model gives our consumers the ultimate opportunity to experience Unlocks for a fraction of the regular cost while relying on the concert’s reputation to bring the biggest stars in the world to South Africa.

In case you’re wondering who the 2020 headlining megastar will be, you need only wait a few more days. All that the brand can reveal at this point is that the flamboyant multi award-winning and record-breaking artist who yields a global fan base and reach will not only bring their unique flair to Mzansi, but they will also mark a big shift in the way Castle Lite has done things before.

Be sure to get your hands on the special Early Bird tickets at www.castlelite.co.za on Thursday, starting from R50 at 3pm. The tickets will then increase in price by R50 every 30 minutes until 7.30pm when the brand will reveal the international headliner. Once done, fans will have to buy regular Castle Lite Unlocks 2020 festival package tickets at a later stage.

“Castle Lite Unlocks is in its 10th year now and has seen a decade of extraordinary musical talent, a celebration of a culture which has captivated the world and also brought African Hip-Hop to the fore. It is now time to step things up and take Unlocks to new heights while paying homage to the culture of Hip-Hop in Africa,” said Brand Director, Silke Bucker.