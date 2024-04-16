As the country gears up for one of the tightly contested elections next month, comedian and independent candidate Thanasagren Moodley, who is vying for a seat in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, said he was pursuing a pro-Indian agenda.

Moodley is one of 10 independents on the candidate lists which were made public by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on March 27. Out of these 10, only one candidate is contesting the regional seats for the Western Cape, and that is the well-known activist and film director Zackie Achmat, who is also the co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign. Other candidates include activist Anele Mda, diamond dealer and Louis Liebenberg.

Moodley, who spoke to Newzroom Afrika and the SABC News about his campaign, said the Indian community has been marginalised, discriminated against and sidelined. He said having been an activist for most of his life, he began toying with an idea to formally enter politics due to issues affecting the Indian community. He said with his candidacy that will be the thing of the past as he wants to ensure that the agenda of his people is pursued.

It has been reported that six independent candidates made it on to the provincial ballot. This is the first time in South Africa that independents can contest for seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. Moodley says as a comedian and an influential member of the Indian community, he knows some of the things his community want for their lives. “As an influential member of society, I get to feel the situation on the ground. Being an artist and an entertainer, and a humanitarian and community activist, I have many layers,” he said.