I’ve been silently suffering with an injury, says Tyla as she cancels tour to focus on health

Tyla Seethal, the Grammy Award-winning musician, has announced that her music tour has been cancelled, with health concerns being the primary cause. Seethal took to Instagram on Thursday to inform her millions of followers worldwide that she has been silently enduring pain from an injury that has sadly got worse.

She claims that although she had high expectations going in to see doctors and specialists, the situation has only become worse, as has the pain. In a statement, she said: “My Tygers, All of you know that this moment you have all helped me transform into a reality, has been a lifelong dream. I am so grateful and humbled by this post year and the way it’s changed my life I can never thank you guys enough for all your loving support, all the joy, the laughter, and the wins. “As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonising as has the severity of the situation.