JDA urges residents to tackle infrastructure developments

The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) has resumed work on several essential infrastructure development projects in Region G following the annual construction industry shutdown in December. The agency is urging all residents to actively participate in and take ownership of the City of Johannesburg's infrastructure arm.

The region’s ongoing development projects include the Chris Hani Sports Complex, Drieziek Multipurpose Centre, Orange Farm Public Transport Facility, and the improvement of gravel roads and associated drainage infrastructure in Drieziek and Ennerdale South, among others. Region G contains the city’s southern border. Regional projects are critical for the community’s growth and prosperity. Disruptions to infrastructure projects can result in increased costs, project delays, and higher taxpayer charges.

Siyabonga Genu, JDA’s executive manager: Project Implementation, explained that by taking ownership of these improvements, citizens play a critical role in reducing interruptions, providing project completion on schedule, and protecting the community’s interests. “To ensure the success of these projects, the JDA urges residents of Region G to take ownership by actively participating in and supporting the developments,” Genu said Thursday. This includes:

* Community engagement: Attend JDA-organised public meetings, workshops, and forums to learn about project time frames, objectives, and potential interruptions. * Report difficulties promptly: If you detect any issues or disruptions that may have an impact on project progress, please notify the JDA or the relevant authorities as soon as possible. Encourage residents to follow safety rules and compliance measures to ensure that projects run smoothly. * Be informed: Stay informed about the significance of major infrastructure projects, the benefits to the community, and the potential implications of disruptions.