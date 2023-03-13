JMPD officer shot and injured in Marlboro Gardens, Sandton

Johannesburg - After being shot by citizens of Alexandra last week in Marlboro, a police officer with the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is making a full recovery. According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the residents were hijacking the container units intended for residential purposes.

“Many residents from the overcrowded shacks were to be relocated there, and now the Red Ant Security company has deployed its armed officers to protect the area,” he explained. This follows the incident in which Public Order Policing Unit Officer Maxwell Bandezi was shot and wounded on March 9, while officers were evicting a group of people who had taken unauthorised possession of the freight container apartments at Pretoria Main Road and 8th Street in Marlboro Gardens. “While proceeding with the operation, the officers came across resistance and had to use rubber bullets to move the people who had illegally inhabited the property.

“The group was evicted safely from the property, and suddenly gunshots rang from outside the premises. “When the officers responded and inspected the property, the people whom they had earlier evicted regrouped and re-entered the property firing pistols. In the event, Officer Bandezi was shot in the arm and the torso, and the group fled and hid within the premises.” He said the officers searched the area and apprehended six men who were hiding in a building.