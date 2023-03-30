JMPD officers discovered a multimillion-rand counterfeit goods business in Eikenhof

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 Unit apprehended two male suspects in Eikenhof, south of Joburg, for contravening the Customs and Excise Act, the Counterfeit Goods Act, and bribery. According to Xolani Fihla, spokesman for the JMPD, on March 29, 2023, officers halted a white Toyota Quantum panel van along Swartkoppies Road and R82 (Vereeniging Road) in Kibler Park while conducting crime prevention patrols.

Officers found clothing (headgear) suspected of being counterfeit while searching the vehicle. Picture: JMPD. “The driver was asked to produce receipts for the items in his possession, but he failed to do so,” he said. Officers questioned him about how he obtained the items, and he guided them to a plot in Eikenhof.

“Upon arrival at the plot, additional suspected counterfeit goods were recovered, including branded caps, hats, and beanies.” Picture: JMPD. On the grounds, three embroidery machines were also recovered. The alleged proprietor of the premises was called, and upon arrival, he stated that he was renting the plot and supervising the activities on the premises.

He also stated that SAPS, SA Revenue Service Customs, and Brand Protectors were summoned to verify the items and process the scene. Picture: JMPD. “After being apprehended, the alleged kingpin attempted to bribe the officers with R30,000 in order to get himself and his accomplice released,” he said. “The pair, a Chinese national and a Zimbabwean national with South African citizenship, were arrested and detained at Mondeor SAPS.