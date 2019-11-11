However, the call centre, through which complaints are logged, remains down for the next few weeks.
This breakdown of internet services was not related to the October 24 cyber attack on the city’s systems, said mayor Herman Mashaba.
It appears there was a dispute between Dimension Data and the city over contractual obligations.
“Following the rigorous work undertaken by our IT department to get to the bottom of the cyberattack, I can confidently state that our systems have now been fully restored and it will soon be business as usual for the City of Johannesburg,” Mashaba said.