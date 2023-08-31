Joburg CBD Fire: EFF urges political parties not to exploit such a disastrous event for petty political scoring

Johannesburg – The EFF in Gauteng expressed its deepest condolences to the victims and families of the people who lost their lives following the tragic fire outbreak in the CBD of the City of Joburg this morning (Thursday). In the early hours of Thursday, a fire, whose cause is not yet been ascertained, broke out in the building where people were trapped as they tried to exit, resulting in over 73 fatalities recorded so far, including seven children, the youngest of whom was 18 months old.

The number could still go up as scores of injured people have been rushed to nearby hospitals, and the rescue is still ongoing. EFF provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said unfortunately, this was one of the buildings that had been flagged as unsafe for human habitation by the City through Operation Manje Namhlanje, led by MMC for Public Safety in the City of Joburg, Mgcini Tshwaku. All efforts to resolve the matter were frustrated by litigation, the party said. Dunga said this regrettable event should press the need to tackle the issue of unsafe and illegally occupied buildings in Joburg's CBD.

"We commend the Emergency Management Services, the City officials, and the community for their brave intervention and for making sure that some lives were rescued. “We also call on the City of Joburg and the Gauteng government to work together to mitigate the loss of life and provide alternative accommodation and any kind of support the affected families may need immediately," Dunga said. He said tragic events such as this one should always trigger human nature's love and care for one another. They should invoke African consciousness as caring and sympathetic people who place the highest value on human life.

"We also call against any temptation by any political party to exploit such an event for petty political scoring. We call on fighters and public representatives of the EFF to avail themselves and bring forth donations in the form of groceries, blankets, toiletries, and any other kind to the scene. “We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the many families that are affected by this tragedy," Dunga said. Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) spokesperson Zolile Shadu said citizens were led by political elites who lacked accountability.

"I am saddened that I have to come to national television to pinpoint fingers on who is to blame for the tragic incident that happened at Usindiso Shelter for Women and Children. “I want to state (for) the record that the building is owned by the City of Joburg; it is a shelter that was leased for women and children in (distress). It was a building that was abandoned by the City of Joburg; they did not maintain the building as they do with many buildings that belong to them. “When something like this happens, they blame it on NGOs that are merely trying to make sure due process is followed in eviction proceedings and that the law is upheld," Shadu said.