Joburg CBD fire: Salvation Army to assist fire victims

Johannesburg – International movement The Salvation Army said a team is assessing how it can assist the victims of a large fire that engulfed one of the buildings in downtown Johannesburg. The death toll from the inferno has risen to 73, and 52 people have been confirmed injured amid a fire in a residential building called Usindiso Homeless Shelter.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that the fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at about 1.30am. “On arrival, the firefighters evacuated all the people out of the building while conducting firefighting operations,” said Mulaudzi. The Salvation Army expressed its deepest condolences for the tragic loss of life in the fire.

Major Thataetsile Semeno, PR secretary for the Salvation Army, said the church stands ready to provide emergency assistance in whatever way it is able. “We are devastated to learn that yet another building in the city, housing dozens of people, has caught fire. The hardship that will result for hundreds of people who have lost their homes is tragic. The Salvation Army has been at the scene to assess how it can help,” he said. The movement further said that anyone wishing to help the victims through The Salvation Army can do so via its emergency assistance fund, the details of which are:

Bank: First National Bank Branch: Braamfontein Branch code: 251905

Account name: Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal Account number: 50540087604 Reference: Your name and “Jhb Fire” as a reference.