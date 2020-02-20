T-Systems South Africa (TSSA) has contributed an amount of R2.4 million to fund a total of 200 students at the University of the Free State (UFS) in order to address skills shortages in South Africa.
Through its corporate social responsibility wing, called the Nation Building Initiative, T-Systems identified the University of the Free State after being contacted by the Kovsie Alumni Trust (KAT).
KAT identified this opportunity as a call for the university to aid the advancement of students through initiatives such as the Integrated Transformation Plan (ITP), which was first launched in 2017. The ITP aims to utilise the university’s core functions, rooted in teaching and learning, research and engaged scholarship, to train and mould students into globally competitive graduates, with a view to enhancing skills and enterprise development, along with job creation.
“The contribution of funding from T-Systems enabled us to empower our Honours students by paying their outstanding university debt for 2019.