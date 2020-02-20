Joburg company spends R2.4m paying outstanding fees for 200 UFS students









T-Systems South Africa has contributed an amount of R2.4 million to fund a total of 200 students at the University of the Free State. File Picture It is no secret that higher education institutions all over South Africa are plagued with the burden of current and historical debt, leaving many hopeful students with the risk of financial exclusion. T-Systems South Africa (TSSA) has contributed an amount of R2.4 million to fund a total of 200 students at the University of the Free State (UFS) in order to address skills shortages in South Africa. Through its corporate social responsibility wing, called the Nation Building Initiative, T-Systems identified the University of the Free State after being contacted by the Kovsie Alumni Trust (KAT). KAT identified this opportunity as a call for the university to aid the advancement of students through initiatives such as the Integrated Transformation Plan (ITP), which was first launched in 2017. The ITP aims to utilise the university’s core functions, rooted in teaching and learning, research and engaged scholarship, to train and mould students into globally competitive graduates, with a view to enhancing skills and enterprise development, along with job creation. “The contribution of funding from T-Systems enabled us to empower our Honours students by paying their outstanding university debt for 2019.

”This has had a significant impact on the lives of many of our Honours students, who will be able to enrol for Master’s programmes or seek employment without the burden of university debt,” said Professor Corli Witthuhn, UFS Vice-Rector: Research, Innovation and Internationalisation.

Kovsie students completing Honours studies in fields such as technology, human resources and marketing, as well as qualifications routed in accounting and finance, were given preference for the bursary.

Other senior students required a pass mark of 60% or more to qualify for the bursary. TSSA paid off the university debt of students selected in 2019, and they had the opportunity to re-apply in 2020.

Dineo Molefi, marketing director at TSSA, said: “All of this is earmarked to address the serious shortage of ICT skills - and by developing those skills, we not only address an industry problem, but also contribute to employment opportunities in South Africa.”