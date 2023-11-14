Joburg Council Speaker mum on future after COPE expulsion

Speaker of Joburg City Council, Colleen Makhubele has not commented on her future plans after the Congress of the People (COPE) terminated her membership. This came after Makhubele refused to distance herself and COPE from the recently formed South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) political bloc, against the party's directives.

Recently, Makhubele's face appeared on posters that went viral on the internet, suggesting that she was the driving force behind the party's decision to join SARA, a new alliance, in advance of next year's general elections. Barely a week has passed since she enraged the party's leadership with her pro-Israeli remarks in a video that went viral on social media. This is the latest argument she has had with her bosses. Her utterances caused astir among party leaders as well as social media after she launched an attack on SA politicians for their alleged “allegiance” to Palestine amid the ongoing war in the Middle East after accusing political leaders such as Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa of being bought.

On Monday, the party in a press briefing terminated Makhubele’s membership after she allegedly joined SARA. SARA is a voting bloc chaired by Makhubele which includes a number of small parties, including the NFP, AARM, ICM and churches. Party president, Mosiuoa Lekota, said while it had considered forming part of the alliance, Makhubele was not given the go-ahead to sign up the party.

“A councillor in the City of Johannesburg had her name on the posters. As such, she has terminated her own membership.” Makhubele, who enjoyed support from the Joburg region over her Israeli posture, is said to have taken a swipe at Ramaphosa and Malema, among others, for their support for Palestine. “This Congress of the People will stand with Israel. Do you know what is wrong with this nation? We forget,” Makhubele is heard as saying.

“Lest we forget … it’s easy for money to buy our politicians … to buy our pastors in the church. “It’s easy for us to forget and just wear scarves,” Makhubele said, seemingly referring to when Ramaphosa and the ANC addressed their members donned in Palestinian scarves. On Monday, the Speaker could not be reached for comment, with her office indicating that she will not be commenting at the moment.