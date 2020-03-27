Joburg cyclist arrested for defying lockdown rule

Johannesburg - A cyclist who dared to defy the 21-day lockdown rule learnt the hard way when he was arrested and thrown into the back of a police van.

The Joburg Metro Police officers arrested him on Fridaynational morning, hours after the lockdown kicked in. He was carrying a huge backpack at the time.

According to City of Joburg, the man was cycling on the highway when he was arrested.

"First person to be arrested cycling on the freeway. Please follow the rules," the City tweeted on it's Twitter account on Friday morning.

Many people reacted angrily to the cyclist, with some suggesting that people who defy the law like him be thrown behind bars and only released after the 21-day lockdown.