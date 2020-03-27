Joburg cyclist arrested for defying lockdown rule
Johannesburg - A cyclist who dared to defy the 21-day lockdown rule learnt the hard way when he was arrested and thrown into the back of a police van.
The Joburg Metro Police officers arrested him on Fridaynational morning, hours after the lockdown kicked in. He was carrying a huge backpack at the time.
According to City of Joburg, the man was cycling on the highway when he was arrested.
"First person to be arrested cycling on the freeway. Please follow the rules," the City tweeted on it's Twitter account on Friday morning.
Many people reacted angrily to the cyclist, with some suggesting that people who defy the law like him be thrown behind bars and only released after the 21-day lockdown.
"These people that are disrespecting the lockdown will make the officers sick. And the officers will make their families sick," said one Twitter user.
Lock him for 21 days, He is danger to the Public.— BHEKANI NGCOBO🇿🇦🇰🇪 (@BkMalala) March 27, 2020
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a countrywide lockdown would come into effect on Thursday. He said the lockdown was the latest government intervention to try and control the spread of the coronavirus.
Keep him for the duration of the lockdown. Clearly he is suffering from Ill-discipline.— Niven Khoza (@nivrous) March 27, 2020
South Africans are very stubborn as we speak 2 death in SA from COVID 19 people take everything as a joke in this country.— michauxnzajilukusa (@michauxnzajiluk) March 27, 2020
There are currently over a 1000 people who have tested positive and the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced on Friday morning that two people have succumbed to the virus.
Ramaphosa said the lockdown was mandatory and had to be implemented to ensure that the spread of the Covid-19 virus was reduced and the curve is flattened.
The Star