Joburg family gets refund from “racist” Polokwane lodge after horror Easter weekend stay

The Klein Kariba resort in Polokwane has agreed to refund a black family who claimed the Polokwane resort engaged in discriminatory exclusionary tactics has been granted a refund by the Klein Kariba Lodge. This comes after Mapule Sehlako and her family spent the Easter holidays at the resort. A variety of actions that made black customers feel out of place caused their stay to be cut short.

Sehlako and her family claimed that all of the lodge’s signage was in Afrikaans and that the activities the resort provided for kids’ entertainment were likewise conducted in that language. Sehlako inquired and was informed that the hotel was an Afrikaans-preserving facility. This was not the first black family to complain about the lodge. The Star has seen other complaints about the resort where black people said they didn’t feel welcome.

The Star can confirm that Sehlako will receive her full refund for the three days she had paid for. She was meant to spend the entire Easter weekend at the resort, but left on Good Friday after objecting to racism. Management of the resort responded to allegations made by Sehlako about the language policies at the resort. They claimed at least three languages were used on the resort. “I can confirm that Me Sehlako did confront one of our entertainment presenters and she voiced her displeasure that the introduction to the programme was conducted only in Afrikaans.

“However, had she given the presenter time, he would’ve explained to her that our entertainment programmes are presented in Afrikaans and English, and at Klein-Kariba specifically, we also have a staff member who would explain the activities and programme in Sepedi when English isn’t sufficient. “The presenter spoke to Me Sehlako in English, and tried to explain that he would address her concerns shortly, but he wasn’t given the opportunity,” the resort said. The resort said over the Easter weekend, they had quite a few families at Klein-Kariba whose home language wasn’t Afrikaans, and their children took part and enjoyed activities.

“The activities and programme were presented at the resort in Afrikaans and English. Our entertainment teams are also trained to assist children of all ages in Afrikaans or English, to ensure children understand the games, which was also the case over the Easter weekend.” ‘ The resort denied that they had racist policies that excluded black people: “Lastly, as to Me Sehlako’s allegation that the resort, and the rest of our resorts, are exclusionary, it is factually incorrect.