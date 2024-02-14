Joburg Film Festival features documentary on uMkhonto weSizwe

With the Johannesburg Film Festival approaching, the organisers have revealed an intriguing roster of films celebrating the power of storytelling and the diversity of the human experience. Some of the stories that will be presented include uMkhonto weSizwe, a documentary that follows the lives of former MK members. It is an intergenerational perspective on a group of young people who risked their lives and futures for the ideal of a free South Africa.

This premiere screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the director and some of the MK cadres. With something for every cinematic taste, the festival invites audiences to embark on a journey of discovery and enlightenment through the power of film and storytelling. Perfect Days

This 2024 Oscar winner for Best International Feature finalist tells the story of Hirayama, a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. He seems content with his simple life. He follows a structured everyday life and dedicates his free time to his passion for music and books. Evil does not exist This 2023 Venice Festival-winning film is about a single parent named Takumi who lives with his young daughter in the forest. Their simple lives are about to be disrupted by the construction of a glamping site, offering city residents a comfortable escape to nature.

Mami Wata This visually stunning award-winning black-and-white fantasy thriller was co-produced between Nigeria, France, and the United Kingdom. Under the hanging tree

A 2024 Oscars entry, this Namibian film is centred around a troubled police officer in the stark desert landscape of the Kalahari as she battles to keep her small town from being ripped apart by a horrific murder and the ghosts from a colonial past. Snake This striking film is a tale about a luminous stranger arriving on a farm where Stella's father stays sober and her mother begins to laugh again. But the man with the silver cross has not come to save them. As Jerry slithers his way into their hearts, his own dark wounds begin to show.

Life through a lens The title serves as a fitting tribute to the life of the renowned photojournalist and honorary doctor at Tshwane University of Technology, Sam Nzima. Bye-bye Tiberias

An insightful coming-of-age documentary that follows a young native Palestinian lady as she leaves her village to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. Yellow Bus Set in four different countries, this movie is set against the backdrop of a sand-swept city in the Arabian Gulf, following the trials and tribulations of a young mom who recently lost one of her children and battles with a bus company adamant about keeping the truth from surfacing.

Tiger Stripes A coming-of-age werewolf movie follows an 11-year-old girl who discovers a terrifying secret about her body and learns to embrace herself when ostracised by school friends. The festival will also play host to a number of local and international film stars, producers, and directors, some of whom will participate in Q&A sessions after select screenings across the programme.