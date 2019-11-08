The Youth and Audience Development Programme, organised in partnership with the Gauteng Film Commission, is designed to bring together township youths who dream of a career in filmmaking with industry leaders for a series of skills transfer exchanges and film screening events.
The programme’s two-day workshops are focused on young people across Gauteng’s five regions - Ekurhuleni, Soweto, Tshwane, Mogale City and Sedibeng - hence giving the festival a developmental reach beyond the city, and stimulating film culture across the province.
The programme will this weekend culminate in a career day workshop for youth from the various regions at the MultiChoice Studios in Randburg.
This will see aspirant filmmakers interacting with leading industry professionals.