Joburg launches innovative solar micro-grid project in Alexandra

The City of Joburg is about to finish a groundbreaking solar micro-grid installation project in Alexandra through its subsidiary City Power. With the goal of relieving the burden on Eskom and giving underprivileged communities access to dependable electricity, this project represents a major advancement in the city’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable power generation.

Alexandra’s first solar micro-grid, an important part of the Gauteng Energy Response Plan, has the support of the provincial government. A realistic option for places with irregular or non-existent access to electricity, micro-grids, or local electricity networks driven by renewable resources, offer autonomy from bigger grids and serve small populations. With extra energy stored in batteries for use at night, the 1MVA solar system is expected to serve about 500 households when it is completed by the end of March.

This creative project contributes to environmental sustainability by utilising solar energy and ensuring a steady supply of electricity. On a recent site visit, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mzikayifani (Mzi) Khumalo, commended the city’s development. They emphasised the importance of supplying energy to the Alex community, as it has been eagerly awaiting power since it was established. Lesufi applauded the city for its timely and cost-effective project delivery, which demonstrates its dedication to providing exceptional service.

Councillor Jack Sekwaila, member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services in the City of Joburg, appreciated the Premier’s Office determined investment in the energy sector and highlighted the solar micro-grid initiative’s broader economic benefits. He emphasised its potential to boost economic growth in Joburg, the country’s business-related centre. Following their successful installation in Alexandra, the solar micro-grids will be extended to 14 informal settlements across Gauteng as part of the province’s energy crisis response strategy.

Aside from generating electricity, the initiative will create job opportunities and develop an environment friendly to local companies, reducing the impact of load shedding. The solar grids will include charging stations for electric vehicles, providing additional economic opportunities for the neighbourhood. Bonolo Ramokhele, chairperson of the City Power Board, pointed out the project’s inclusive nature, remarking that it employed about 80 individuals from the area, the majority being women.