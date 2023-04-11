Joburg mayor may change again as PA mulls exiting coalition

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg could have a new mayor once more should the Patriotic Alliance (PA) decide to pull out of the current coalition government. Last week, PA leader Gayton McKenzie said he was not happy about the coalition arrangement – comprising the PA, ANC and EFF – in the City of Johannesburg.

He said the PA was being mistreated by coalition partners and undermined at the same time. McKenzie said the party would be discussing the Johannesburg coalition arrangement at national executive committee (NEC) level. A decision would then be announced on whether the PA would stay in the current arrangement. If the PA leaves the ANC-led coalition, this would give the DA a chance to mobilise once more and propose a motion of no confidence against the current mayor, Thapelo Amad. The Star spoke to PA spokesperson Steve Motale, who said the party was experiencing a number of problems under the current coalition arrangement.

"The biggest problem we have in the coalition governments we are part of is the 'Big Brother' mentality of both the ANC and the DA, which treat other coalition partners as juniors. Naturally, because of differences in policies and ideologies between various political parties that are part of coalitions, tensions will always be there, but they can be better handled if we treat one another with respect and as equal partners. "The Patriotic Alliance is not considering pulling out of a coalition government in the City of Joburg. However, our national executive committee (NEC) is meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, where the issue of our participation in coalition governments will be on the agenda," Motale said. In a video that has gone viral on social media, McKenzie says: "We might withdraw from the City of Joburg because we are not being respected there also. I am for the one saying that we must withdraw. The DP says we must not withdraw, and now we are taking this matter to the NEC to take a decision. We cannot be disrespected. We will go with what the NEC decided."