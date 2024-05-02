In his State of the City Address, Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, addressed the scourge of illegal mining, known as zama zamas, gripping the heart of Johannesburg. Despite celebrating strides in economic growth and service delivery, Gwamanda highlighted the insidious threat posed by these illicit operations.

Gwamanda delivered his address at the Council Chambers in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Thursday. The mayor explained that zama zamas have posed a severe threat to Joburg’s infrastructure, the environment, financial stability of the metro and especially, the safety of locals. “Illegal mining involves tunnelling under roadways, excavating bridge embankments while also infringing on crucial water and sewage networks that is placing a real risk and threat to residents and infrastructure in the city,” said Gwamanda.

The mayor stated that illegal mining has affected the water and road systems particularly in Joburg’s central, south and west regions. “The pollution of rivers as well as potential cross-contamination present severe health risks to local residents, who depend on pure drinking water for their well-being. “The unlawful activities of zama zamas involve disruptive excavation, which leads to soil erosion around pipelines. This accelerates the possibility of sinkholes and severely undermines both our infrastructure’s stability and safety standards for repair teams,” said the mayor. Moreover, he said the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) is taking initiative to keep residents safe from damaged roads and excavations due to zama zamas and avoid further infrastructure dilapidation, by the use of barricades and road closures.