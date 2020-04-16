Joburg residents will still get service bills during lockdown via sms, post

Joburg residents will be receiving their municipal statements via SMS as well as being able to access them through the city website e-services and postal services during lockdown. “This initiative forms part of the measures taken during the Covid-19 lockdown to ensure that customers receive their monthly municipal statements on time and in the safety and comfort of their own homes. “SMS notifications, containing customer invoices, will be sent to customers via their cellphones as they appear on our billing system. “SMSes will contain a link to the actual statement which can be viewed through a secured portal or sent via email as per customers’ preference,” said Jolidee Matongo, member of the mayoral committee for finance. Should customers feel the need to validate the SMS, they need to visit the e-services platform on www.joburg.org.za or they can register on the city’s platform to receive their municipal statements via email.

Steps to follow to register for the services online:

Log onto the city’s website at www.joburg.org.za

Select the “e-services” button on the home page.

You will be asked to enter certain personal information and to choose a username and password.

Once registered, you can log on with your username and password.

The advantages/benefits of the SMS method (weblink billing) of distributing municipal statements are as follows:

Customers will receive their statements almost immediately once billed.

Customers will receive their statements one to two days after it’s been produced, which means customers receive their statements well before the payment due date.

Customers can view their statements and manage their accounts anywhere.

Customers are able to view and pay immediately without having to wait for an actual invoice.

Customers won’t experience the inconvenience of delayed postage services.

The city is trying to make it as safe, comfortable and easy as possible for customers to receive, pay and manage their municipal accounts, said Matongo.

The following methods may be used when paying monthly accounts:

Internet payments: Arrange with your bank to add City of Joburg as a beneficiary. Most major banks have City of Joburg already pre-loaded as a beneficiary. Visit Standard Bank, Absa, FNB or Nedbank. Your nine digit municipal account number must be used as your unique customer reference number.

Easy Pay: Pay at any retail outlet providing it is an Easy Pay facility: Pick * Pay supermarkets, Shoprite Checkers, Spar supermarkets and any Easy-Pay points, as well as other accredited vendor points. Remember to retain your slip as proof of payment. Simply use your previous month’s bill as reference. Be sure to pay before your account due date for processing the transaction. Payments will only reflect on the city’s system after three business days. @annacox