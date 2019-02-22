Two suspects were shot dead and a third injured in a shootout during a robbery at Edenvale High School. Picture:Bhekikhaya Mabaso Africa News Agency (ANA)

What is happening in our schools? This is the question people are asking after two Ekurhuleni high schools were robbed within two weeks.

In one incident yesterday, at a school a stone’s throw from Edenvale police station, police gunned down two suspected robbers and injured another during a shootout at Edenvale High School.

Basic Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said a man arrived at the school and claimed he was there to pick up his child. More armed men entered the school’s premises driving a van.

“When the security guard opened the gate, his counterparts sneaked in. They went into the admin block and demanded money. They accosted the principal but there was resistance and they started shooting,” Mabona said.

He said a parent was shot by the robbers and his car used as a getaway vehicle. It’s believed R8 000 was taken.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police responded to the robbery around 1pm.

“When police arrived, the suspects started shooting, and police returned fire. Three suspects were shot and two of them died while another was injured. Two others were arrested.”

The other group fled in two vehicles.

“Later on, police located one of the two getaway vehicles a street away, where they arrested the fourth suspect in possession of an R5 rifle and a pistol.

“A total of five firearms were recovered: one AK47, one R5 and three pistols,” Makhubele said.

Last week, a pupil from Dowerglen High School, Edenvale, was shot twice in the chest after two robbers jumped over the school’s fence while fleeing from police. It’s alleged that they committed a crime near the school and then started shooting randomly inside the school’s premises while trying to evade police.

MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said something needed to be done.

Mabona said that in another robbery, a school governing body member, 62, of Norkem Park High in Kempton Park was robbed of about R25 000 at gunpoint.