Joburg speaker appoints independent investigator to probe unlawful conduct against MMCs Dada Morero and Kenny Kunene

Joburg Council speaker, Colleen Makhubele, has confirmed that she has launched an independent investigation into a recent public spat between MMCs Kenny Kunene and Dada Morero. Early last month, during a media briefing, MMC for Transport Kunene to update residents of Joburg on the transport department’s achievements, went on a tirade, accusing his Finance MMC counterpart, Morero, of failing to help the department deliver what it had promised residents.

As deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kunene subsequently sent a letter of complaint to the ANC with the accusations against Morero, the ANC’s Joburg caucus leader. On Tuesday, Makhubele indicated that she had appointed an independent investigator to look into the reported “unlawful and questionable” conduct of MMCs Morero and Kunene following their recent unbecoming public showing. Makhubele in a statement said both parties had been invited to make written submissions to the investigators with evidence on all the allegations of corruption and/or misconduct.

At the time of the incident, Makhubele condemned the incident, calling it a “disgraceful embarrassment”. “I am hanging my head in shame. One of the pillars of the GLU (government of local unity coalition) is good governance. The fight between the MMCs reflects bad governance. The allegations are very serious and have far-reaching effects if true. It’s more than just two egos fighting. It’s disgraceful and embarrassing,” the speaker said at the time. The speaker has in the past spoken on the need for public representatives to hold themselves to the highest standards of moral and ethical behaviour while encouraging strict governance processes and procedures in their portfolios.

Following the appointment of an independent investigator, the speaker said she would in due time update residents on the outcome of the investigation. “The speaker will provide an update post the investigation on the appropriate action to be taken in addressing this pressing matter that has brought council and Mayoral Committee into disrepute,” she said. On Behalf of Kunene, the office of the MMC through Gerelda Winkler said it had taken a stance to allow the speaker the freedom to commence and conclude her probe without any objections.