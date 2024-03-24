Joburg’s water security strategy unveiled

The City of Johannesburg’s Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD) has organised a panel discussion on its Water Security Strategy. The strategy, themed “Leveraging Water for a Resilient, Liveable, and Sustainable Environment”, now an endorsed document, aims to steer Johannesburg towards becoming a water-secure and water-sensitive municipality.

Endorsed by the Mayoral Committee and subsequently approved by the Council on October 31, 2023, it sets out to address threats to the urban water cycle and exploit opportunities for transforming Johannesburg into a sustainable, resilient, and adaptable city. Dudu Lushaba, the City’s spokesperson, said that the Water Security Strategy is geared towards addressing threats to the city’s urban water cycle while also capitalising on opportunities to transform Johannesburg into a sustainable, resilient, and adaptive city. With seven strategic responses and 67 action plans developed for both short and long-term implementation, the strategy aims to ensure sustainable water management and future water security.

Water sector experts deliberated at the workshop on various topics, including diversification of water supply sources, protection of ecosystem amenities for improved water quality, nurturing a water-conscious society, and water digitisation. Lushaba said: “The extensively consultative approach to formulating this strategy involved a comprehensive review of the current state of the urban water system under the City of Johannesburg’s jurisdiction. This included identifying key challenges faced by the municipality presently and in the foreseeable future.” During the panel discussion on Wednesday, water sector experts deliberated on diverse topics such as diversifying water supply sources, preserving ecosystem amenities for better water quality, fostering a water-conscious society, and digitising water management. The formulation of the strategy involved a comprehensive review of the city’s urban water system and the identification of key challenges faced presently and in the future.

University of Johannesburg’s Professor Mbangi Nepfumbada, said: “The City of Johannesburg and similar cities face pressure on water demand from various regions. Besides pioneering initiatives, the city must assess the impact of these demands in terms of carrying capacity and the necessary diversification of local water supply. “Merely acknowledging the problem won't suffice. We need a paradigm shift to enable sustainable provision of services across the board.” Bonginkosi Xaba from Joburg Water stated that the city’s non-revenue exceeded 44%, indicating significant water loss from household consumption and infrastructure inefficiencies. “Educating consumers about water conservation is crucial to mitigating high consumption and preserving this precious resource for future generations.”

Tendamudzimu Mathagu from the EISD emphasised the crucial connection between water resources and biodiversity, underscoring the significance of conserving and nurturing our environment for water security. “Groundwater resource recharge and quality are very much dependent on healthy rivers and wetlands, as well as managing alien invasive plants, which tend to be intensive on water suction and thereby reduce available quantities,” said Mathagu. Several questions were raised, including concerns about borehole drilling exacerbating water scarcity, and the financial constraints causing delays in infrastructure replacement.