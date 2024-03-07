Joining hands to fight GBV

That’s the message that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development together with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, and the Music Performers Association of South Africa (MPASA), will take to Ekurhuleni this weekend.

The National Taxi Alliance and the Kwa-Thema Tavern Owners Association, soccer players, mental health specialists, the National Funeral Practitioners Association, and local civil society organisation working with victims of GBVF, are also joining in to address the alarming rate of gender-based violence within the community.

Veteran music stars, Babsy Mlangeni and Blondie Makhene, and Kwa-Thema’s finest musical icon, Joe Nina, will at the Kwa-Thema Society for the Care of the Aged in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

The founder of the anti-GBV series of events and the Music Publishers Association of SA (Mpasa), Stephen Tsie, said the inclusion of social players, will help amplify the voice against GBVF, which continues to be a shameful scourge in local communities.