Joy of Jazz returns with global line-up

Johannesburg - Africa’s premier jazz festival, Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, returns from today until tomorrow at the Sandton Convention Centre, promising an exhilarating experience for music lovers. An exciting line-up of headlining jazz stars from across the world will see the likes of Marcus Wyatt, Robert Glasper, Nduduzo Makhathini, Herbie Tsoaeli, Andrea Vollenweider, Billy Monama, and more share the stage over two fun-filled nights.

The festival has also elevated the experience by including Jazzy Joburg Market, an initiative in partnership with the Joburg Tourism Company that supports local businesses. SMMEs and creatives get to showcase their work at the market. The market will be officially opened by the Department of Economic Development’s MMC, councillor Nomoya Mnisi, as well as the city manager, Floyd Brink.

“We feel very excited about this year’s festival offering. It allows us to reconnect with our patrons and jazz lovers everywhere with the same passion and excitement they are used to. This year feels like we are really back and have turned the page on the interruption of the pandemic years, much more than last year,” said festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi. The market is not new to the establishment; it was previously hosted at Nelson Mandela Square and is known for its commitment to celebrating up-and-coming artists. The market has seen the likes of Zano, Dudu Makhoba and Vuyo Tyholo share the stage while locals and internationals get to enjoy local cuisine and buy garments and jewellery from local designers and crafters.

This year is no different; festival-goers get to experience an elevated experience of fine music, good food, and fashion. The Jazzy Joburg Market will take place concurrently with the festival and will have the MarketPlace stage. This will feature “Lounge Jazz”, where the slick sonic selectors on the decks, DJ Happy as well as Di Castro, along with the inimitable DJ Kenzhero Experience, featuring Melo B Jones on vocals and Drum Machine and Me-Ko on keys and trumpet, will be performing live.