Women gathered in Sandton to fight the scourge of gender based violence. Picture: Lerato Selepe

Johannesburg – Protesters have called on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) CEO Nicky Newton-King to set aside a 2% levy to fund the fight against gender-based violence. The thousands of women had gathered at the JSE in Sandton on Friday to make their voices heard in protesting against gender-based violence and gave their memorandum of demands to Newton-King.

In response to the demands, Newton-King promised to get back to the protesters in seven day, saying she could not make the decision alone.

“I will take the memorandum to companies that are listed in the JSE for consideration and I will give a response in seven days,” said Newton-King who also ‘saluted' those who joined the call to fight gender-based violence.

With more people joining, demonstrators proceeded to corners Grayston and Rivonia road where they blocked the intersection expressing their need for funding the fight against gender-based violence.

The march also saw demonstrators turning motorist back, while demanding other motorist to hoot for awareness of the outcry or join them.

Gugu Ncube who was also present at the march, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action and stop using their cases for campaigning purposes.

The Zimbabwean woman was arrested during a "naked protest" at the Union Buildings in Pretoria early this year and charged with public indecency.

Ncube had taken her protest to the Union Buildings wearing only her panties and a piece of cloth slung around her neck, saying she had been victimised and dismissed from her position at the University of South Africa after she reported a sexual harassment case against her boss.

The Star



