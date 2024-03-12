Jub Jub rape case postponed to April

Rapper and TV personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is expected to appear in court again on April 23 after his case was postponed on Tuesday, awaiting a presentation outcome at the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court. In a case involving four complainants and spanning from 2006 to 2010, Maarohanye is reportedly accused of assault, attempted murder, and rape.

Well-known actress Amanda Du-Pont first came forward to claim that she spent two years in a relationship with the “Uyajola 9/9” host, during which she claims she was subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Masechaba Khumalo, a well-known broadcaster, also shared her ordeal with Maarohanye in an answering affidavit that was widely circulated on the internet when the news broke. Last year, Jub Jub asserted that he regretted everything he had done and said his incarceration had given him important life lessons.

On the Showmax original series “Unfollowed”, Maarohanye joined a long list of local celebrities battling life after social media death. It is no secret that cancellation culture has gained popularity in the entertainment industry, and as a result, many well-known personalities have had their fair share of it. In “Unfollowed” episode 8, the season finale, the sunglasses stayed on as host Thembekile Mrototo delved into the incident in which Jub Jub and a friend allegedly crashed into a group of schoolchildren, killing four and seriously injuring two, while racing along Mdlalose Street. This led to him spending years in prison. The “Ndikhokhele” hitmaker caught media attention when he said he regretted all his actions, revealing that going to prison was a lesson he learned.